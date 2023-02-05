SHO arrested for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) On Sunday arrested a station house officer (SHO) for taking a bribe.

An applicant, Ejaz Hussain of Mankera, in his application to the ACE, said SHO Mankera had demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe for registering a legal case.

Circle officer ACE Muhammad Akram with magistrate Fiaaz Ahmed Sajraraided and arrested Abdul Ghaffar besides recovering Rs 45,000, the ACEsources said.