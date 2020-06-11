SHO arrested for taking bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Station House Officer (SHO) D-Type Colony on charges of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification from a citizen.

ACE spokesman said on Wednesday that a citizen, Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Chak 133/R-B filed a complaint, contending that SHO D-Type Colony Sub Inspector Talish Abbas is demanding Rs.

100,000 from his friend Arshad Mehmood Warraich resident of Negahban Pura, otherwise, he will implicate his friend in a false dacoity case whereas he (SHO) has so far received Rs.10,000 in this regard.

On this complaint, Regional Inspector Anti-corruption Mazharul Haq along with his team conducted raid and nabbed SHO Talish Abbas red handed while receiving bribe.

The Inspector Anti-corruption also recovered marked Currency notes of Rs.35,000 from the possession of SHO Talish Abbas and locked him behind bars for further investigation.