UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO Arrested For Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:46 AM

SHO arrested for taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Station House Officer (SHO) D-Type Colony on charges of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification from a citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Station House Officer (SHO) D-Type Colony on charges of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification from a citizen.

ACE spokesman said on Wednesday that a citizen, Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Chak 133/R-B filed a complaint, contending that SHO D-Type Colony Sub Inspector Talish Abbas is demanding Rs.

100,000 from his friend Arshad Mehmood Warraich resident of Negahban Pura, otherwise, he will implicate his friend in a false dacoity case whereas he (SHO) has so far received Rs.10,000 in this regard.

On this complaint, Regional Inspector Anti-corruption Mazharul Haq along with his team conducted raid and nabbed SHO Talish Abbas red handed while receiving bribe.

The Inspector Anti-corruption also recovered marked Currency notes of Rs.35,000 from the possession of SHO Talish Abbas and locked him behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Arshad Mehmood From

Recent Stories

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

3 minutes ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

3 minutes ago

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

3 hours ago

People urged to use masks: Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago

CENTCOM Chief Says Conditions for Full Withdrawal ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two; recover cannabis

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.