SHO Arrested For Torturing Elderly Man
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) SHO New Multan Police Station has been suspended and arrested after he allegedly tortured an elderly man.
The incident sparked outrage among the public, and City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar ordered for suspension of SHO Shafiq Ahmed.
He directed SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a comprehensive report. The CPO said no officer was above the law and that any misuse of power would be dealt with strictly.
Citizens and human rights activists have welcomed the swift action taken by the CPO, calling for further steps to ensure protection of individuals from police brutality.
