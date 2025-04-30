SHO, ASI booked over illegal detention, fake case

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A case has been registered against four persons including two police officers over their involvement in fabricating a false narcotics case and illegally detaining a citizen.

The incident came to light when citizen Yar Muhammad, who was transporting a consignment of cigarettes in his vehicle, was stopped by the police on the motorway. According to the victim, the police officers harassed him, demanded money and upon his refusal, moved him to an undisclosed location where he was blackmailed. A fake drugs case was registered against him and he was locked up under false charges.

Taking immediate notice of the complaint, City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, launched an investigation and stressed a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and abuse of authority within the police force.

CPO Dogar stated, “There was absolutely no room in the police department for corrupt practices, bribery or misuse of power. Officers found involved in such acts will face the strictest disciplinary and legal action. The police must serve the public with integrity and those who tarnish this mission will be made an example.”

As per directives of the CPO, a case has been registered against former Station House Officer (SHO) of City Shujabad Police Station, Aleem Haider, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Lang and two private individuals. Further investigations were underway, police sources added.