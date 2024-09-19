SHO, ASI Booked Over Misuse Of Powers
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Two police officers including a station house officer (SHO) and assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were booked over the misuse of powers on Thursday.
According to police sources, a complaint namely Sumaira submitted an application with the court of additional district and sessions judge in which she alleged that SHO Shahjamal police station Aftab Shabir and ASI Riaz Ahmed Laghari illegally arrested her brother Muhammad Shahbaz on August 31. She informed the additional district and sessions judge through the application that her brother had never been nominated in any case and also had no criminal record but the police officers have illegally detained him and also torturing him.
On directives of the court, the bailiff recovered the illegally arrested Muhammad Shahbaz from the police custody and the police failed to provide any proof of his detention and also criminal case against him.
Taking action on the directives of the court, the police registered a case against the police officers, however, the officers have not been arrested so far.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab gifts home to another martyr’s familyfew seconds
-
Seeds with modern production capacity highly needed: minister3 seconds ago
-
CM has approved Rs 520m to fortify border & river check-posts: IGP10 minutes ago
-
7 injured as bus hits trailer10 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on beggar mafia30 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly delegation visits Parliament House30 minutes ago
-
Proposed constitutional amendments to be tabled after achieving consensus: Ameer Maqam40 minutes ago
-
ETPB starts assessment for recovery of urban, commercial properties at current market rate40 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera listens to issues of policemen in Tank40 minutes ago
-
Int'l Rahmatul lil Aalameen moot starts Friday as Ministry makes comprehensive arrangements40 minutes ago
-
Marriyam discusses health, education, climate change with US Consul General40 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan drive to promote environmental protection, says DPO50 minutes ago