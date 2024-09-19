Open Menu

SHO, ASI Booked Over Misuse Of Powers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Two police officers including a station house officer (SHO) and assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were booked over the misuse of powers on Thursday.

According to police sources, a complaint namely Sumaira submitted an application with the court of additional district and sessions judge in which she alleged that SHO Shahjamal police station Aftab Shabir and ASI Riaz Ahmed Laghari illegally arrested her brother Muhammad Shahbaz on August 31. She informed the additional district and sessions judge through the application that her brother had never been nominated in any case and also had no criminal record but the police officers have illegally detained him and also torturing him.

On directives of the court, the bailiff recovered the illegally arrested Muhammad Shahbaz from the police custody and the police failed to provide any proof of his detention and also criminal case against him.

Taking action on the directives of the court, the police registered a case against the police officers, however, the officers have not been arrested so far.

