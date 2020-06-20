SHO back to work after recovering from Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadiqabad Police Station, Tahir Rehan who was tested positive for Coronavirus infection has resumed his duties after recovering from the infection.

A police spokesman informed that after testing positive, the SHO quarantined himself at home.

On Saturday when he resumed his duties, he was warmly greeted by his subordinates, who congratulated him for joining duty again after recovering from COVID-19.

In a message, the SHO appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.

Police is ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by putting all kinds of situations behind them, he added.