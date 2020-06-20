UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO Back To Work After Recovering From Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

SHO back to work after recovering from Covid-19

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadiqabad Police Station, Tahir Rehan who was tested positive for Coronavirus infection has resumed his duties after recovering from the infection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadiqabad Police Station, Tahir Rehan who was tested positive for Coronavirus infection has resumed his duties after recovering from the infection.

A police spokesman informed that after testing positive, the SHO quarantined himself at home.

On Saturday when he resumed his duties, he was warmly greeted by his subordinates, who congratulated him for joining duty again after recovering from COVID-19.

In a message, the SHO appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.

Police is ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by putting all kinds of situations behind them, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sadiqabad All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBBSW women sports awards will be held on June 21

4 minutes ago

NCOC reviews implementation of smart lockdown, SOP ..

4 minutes ago

Extremist behavior of Indian Govt dangerous for In ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry organises consultative meeting for prepar ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews implementation of Sect ..

7 minutes ago

RPO inspects CPO office

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.