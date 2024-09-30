SHO Booked Over Detaining Citizen Illegally
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The police have registered a case against Station House Officer (SHO) Millat Town on charge of detaining a citizen illegally.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Millat Town Inspector Sarfraz Randhawa had allegedly detained a citizen Boota son of Shah Muhammad resident of Chak 197/R-B illegally and a court bailiff recovered him.
Therefore, the police on court orders registered a case against SHO Millat Town while further investigation was under progress, he added.
