SHO booked over detaining citizen illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The police have registered a case against Station House Officer (SHO) Millat Town on charge of detaining a citizen illegally.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Millat Town Inspector Sarfraz Randhawa had allegedly detained a citizen Boota son of Shah Muhammad resident of Chak 197/R-B illegally and a court bailiff recovered him.

Therefore, the police on court orders registered a case against SHO Millat Town while further investigation was under progress, he added.