SHO briefs the DIG over murder incident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:13 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Civil Secretariat Muzaffarabad police station succeeded in digging out the blind murder incident in Rarah village some 10 KMs away from here on Monday.

The police said the accused Shamrez had been arrested with tools of murder.

The arrest of the murderers had been made by the Secretariat Police team under the supervision of SHO Raja Zahid Umer.

A high level meeting was held here under the chair of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Muzaffarabad Region Raja Shehryar Skinder.

The meeting was attended by SSP Muzaffarabad Yaseen Baigh, Additional SP Maqsood Abbassi, DSP Khawaja Ameer U Deen, ASP Khurram Iqbal , PDSP Asif Mughal and the SHO Civil Secretariat Raja Zahid Umer and others.

The investigating team head SHO Raja Zahid Umer briefed the DIG Raja Shehryar Skinder about the case in detail on the occasion.

SHO Raja Zahid Umer said that investigation of the accused was under progress and further revelations were being made from the accused which would be helpful for collecting concrete evidences.

The DIG on the occasion appreciated the SHO and his team for managing success.

