SHO Cantt suspended over negligence, poor cleanliness of Special Initiative Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Police Station has been suspended over negligence and poor cleanliness in Cantt Special Initiative Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Cantt Ishtiaq Cheema had been suspended due to negligence and poor cleanliness of the Special Initiative Police Station.

He said that the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had warned that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in the measures taken for the convenience of the citizens.

Different police stations across the province were being upgraded and renovated under the Special Initiative Police Stations program and senior police officers were also monitoring the performance of the police officers, he said.

All the SHOs had been instructed that no negligence in the Special Initiative Police Stations program would be tolerated.

The spokesman informed that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar had recently inaugurated Special Initiative Police Stations of Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines and Cantt in Rawalpindi.

The IGP had also inaugurated online one each Special Initiative Police Station in 36 districts across Punjab.

The project of up-gradation of the police stations had been completed in a short period of one month.

He said, the waiting rooms of the Police Stations were equipped with quality furniture, front desk, information LCDs, and other modern facilities.

The up-gradation is an important step towards changing thana culture and the IGP wants the citizens to feel safe in police stations.

He informed that the crime rate in Rawalpindi had reduced by 34 percent and 80 percent of murder cases had been traced.

All the cases of kidnapping for ransom had also been traced, he said adding, the authorities concerned had been ordered to complete the up-gradation work of all other police stations as soon as possible.

One each modern police station was already inaugurated in 36 districts while 737 police stations had been up-graded in one month by spending Rs 2 billion, he informed.