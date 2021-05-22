UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO Chak Jhumra Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

SHO Chak Jhumra suspended

Regional Police Officer (RPO) has suspended SHO Chak Jhumra on the charge of negligence and delinquency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) has suspended SHO Chak Jhumra on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

A spokesman for the police department said on Saturday that RPO Faisalabad during a meeting received complaints against SHO Chak Jhumra Sub Inspector Rae Arshad for his failure to control street crimes inhis jurisdiction.

Taking serious notice, the RPO suspended the SHO Chak Jhumra and issued orders for an inquiry against him. Further action would be taken on inquiry report.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police

Recent Stories

272 development schemes chalked out for Southern P ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reaffirms support to Kashmir cause; will ..

3 minutes ago

Some 300 People Get Food Poisoning in Northeastern ..

3 minutes ago

Armeena Khan receives certificate over public serv ..

9 minutes ago

2 robbers held in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Vaccine Work With Pa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.