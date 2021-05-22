SHO Chak Jhumra suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) has suspended SHO Chak Jhumra on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

A spokesman for the police department said on Saturday that RPO Faisalabad during a meeting received complaints against SHO Chak Jhumra Sub Inspector Rae Arshad for his failure to control street crimes inhis jurisdiction.

Taking serious notice, the RPO suspended the SHO Chak Jhumra and issued orders for an inquiry against him. Further action would be taken on inquiry report.