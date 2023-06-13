SHO Chamkani removed for arresting Excise officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :An inquiry into the arrest of Excise officials by the Chamkani police on Northern Bypass has held the SHO Chamkani as responsible for the misdoing and directed to report to the Police Lines.

Official sources informed on Tuesday that the inquiry into the arrest of Excise officials at Northern Bypass here some days ago by the Chamkani police was jointly conducted by the officers of the Home Department, Excise Department and police.

The inquiry report suggested that SHO Chamkani, Iftikhar while exaggerating his powers illegally kept the four Excise officials, dressed in official uniform, in the lockup. After the incident, a row between the Excise Department and police officials of Chamkani got started and both levelled allegations against each other.

An inquiry team was formed to probe the incident which held the SHO Chamkani police responsible for the bitter incident. The inquiry team suggested the removal of the SHO from his post and also directed departmental proceedings against him. The team also directed sending the departmental action report against the SHO to the Home Department KP.

The inquiry team recommended the formation of a liaison committee between the Excise Department and the police to avert the recurrence of such incidents in future. The inquiry team has also sent its findings to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.