SHO Chauntra, I0 get appreciation certificates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday awarded certificates of appreciation to SHO Inspector Saqib Abbasi and Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali for getting criminals punished in the cases of murder, attempt to murder and other crimes.

Appreciating the two officers on their outstanding performance in investigation and conviction of the accused from courts, the CPO asked other police officers to emulate them and take all steps to get the accused involved in serious cases punished.

He said the protection of the lives and property of citizens was the first responsibility of police, which were using all resources for the purpose.