Open Menu

SHO City Police Station Tank Awarded For Excellent Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SHO city police station Tank awarded for excellent performance

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan has awarded cash reward and commendation certificate to Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Sher Afzal Khan Kundi for his outstanding performance while discharging his duties.

According to the spokesman, in this regard a ceremony was held where the SP Investigation Tank appreciated Sher Afzal Kundi for his fearless commitment to the community.

"Sher Afzal Kundi has demonstrated exceptional courage and responsibility in ensuring public safety," said SP Nasir Khan.

He said in the most difficult of situations, he has worked day and night without concern for his own life, making public service his top priority.

SP Nasir Khan expressed his hope that SHO Kundi will continue to serve with the same zeal and passion.

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

5 seconds ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

15 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

30 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

1 hour ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 hours ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan