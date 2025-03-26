SHO City Police Station Tank Awarded For Excellent Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan has awarded cash reward and commendation certificate to Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Sher Afzal Khan Kundi for his outstanding performance while discharging his duties.
According to the spokesman, in this regard a ceremony was held where the SP Investigation Tank appreciated Sher Afzal Kundi for his fearless commitment to the community.
"Sher Afzal Kundi has demonstrated exceptional courage and responsibility in ensuring public safety," said SP Nasir Khan.
He said in the most difficult of situations, he has worked day and night without concern for his own life, making public service his top priority.
SP Nasir Khan expressed his hope that SHO Kundi will continue to serve with the same zeal and passion.
