SHO, Constables Found Guilty In Kasur Dance Party Case, LHC Told
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that the Station House Officer (SHO) and two constables were found guilty in the Kasur dance party case.
An additional inspector general (Special Branch) submitted an investigation report before Justice Ali Zia Bajwa who was hearing a contempt of court petition filed against police officers for allegedly filming and leaking videos of suspects involved in the Kasur incident.
The additional inspector general stated that the SHO and two constables were responsible for the controversial actions surrounding the case.
To which, the court remarked, “If the police wish to improve their public image, acts like this are completely unacceptable.
” It further questioned the consequences of media trials, remarking, “If a person is acquitted after two years, who will undo the damage caused by such public shaming?”
At this stage, the court was apprised that mainstream media does not interview detained suspects; instead, such interviews are arranged by the police themselves.
Reacting to this, the court warned that if any detained suspect is interviewed again, the respective Superintendent of Police (SP) will be held accountable.
Subsequently, the court sought the police’s official social media policy and adjourned further proceedings until April 25.
