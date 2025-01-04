Open Menu

SHO, Cop Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SHO, cop suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil suspended two police officers including the Station House Officer (SHO) City Tandlianwala police on charges of poor performance and abuse of powers.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the CPO received complaints against Inspector Basharat Ali, SHO City Tandlianwala, and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nasir Hussain that they were abusing their powers and defaming the police department whereas during inspection, their performance was also found very poor.

Taking notice, the CPO immediately suspended both police officers including Inspector Basharat Ali and ASI Nasir Hussain and directed them to report to the police lines while a departmental action against them is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Poor Progress Nasir Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

15 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

32 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

47 minutes ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

1 hour ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

1 hour ago
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

5 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

5 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

6 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan