SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan held an orderly room session, leading to the dismissal of former SHO Qureshi Police Station, Sub-Inspector Sabira Klasra, on proven charges of corruption and links with criminals. The DPO asserted that no officer involved in corruption or criminal activities would be tolerated in the police force.

According to details, a departmental inquiry was conducted by gazetted officers against Sub-Inspector Sabira Klasra following allegations of corruption, facilitating criminals, and maintaining close ties with offenders. During the investigation, all available evidence was analyzed, and the accused officer was given a chance to defend herself.

However, she failed to present any credible evidence in her defense.

The inquiry findings were presented before DPO Muzaffargarh in the orderly room, where the accused officer could not establish her innocence. Consequently, DPO Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan ordered her dismissal from service.

Speaking at the session, the DPO emphasized that strict departmental actions were being taken against corrupt officers, reaffirming the commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability within the police department.