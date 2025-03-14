Open Menu

SHO Dismissed Over Corruption, Criminal Links

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 10:41 PM

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan held an orderly room session, leading to the dismissal of former SHO Qureshi Police Station, Sub-Inspector Sabira Klasra, on proven charges of corruption and links with criminals

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan held an orderly room session, leading to the dismissal of former SHO Qureshi Police Station, Sub-Inspector Sabira Klasra, on proven charges of corruption and links with criminals. The DPO asserted that no officer involved in corruption or criminal activities would be tolerated in the police force.

According to details, a departmental inquiry was conducted by gazetted officers against Sub-Inspector Sabira Klasra following allegations of corruption, facilitating criminals, and maintaining close ties with offenders. During the investigation, all available evidence was analyzed, and the accused officer was given a chance to defend herself.

However, she failed to present any credible evidence in her defense.

The inquiry findings were presented before DPO Muzaffargarh in the orderly room, where the accused officer could not establish her innocence. Consequently, DPO Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan ordered her dismissal from service.

Speaking at the session, the DPO emphasized that strict departmental actions were being taken against corrupt officers, reaffirming the commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability within the police department.

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

54 seconds ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

1 minute ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

16 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

2 minutes ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

2 minutes ago
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

2 minutes ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

5 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

5 minutes ago
 SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan