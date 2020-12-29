SHO faces disciplinary proceeding over superseding authority

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :SDPO Alipur Khalid Rauf marked disciplinary proceeding against Station House Officer (SHO) for deputing a retired police officer as investigation officer to hold inquiry into a criminal case registered here.

As per detail unfolded on Tuesday, SHO Alipur Sadar Police Station Inspector Abdul Rashid, superseded his authority by deputing a retired sub Inspector Khadim Hussain as an investigation officer in a case number 411/20. It was said that Khadim Hussain abused both of the accused parties during proceeding of the investigation, and fled away as soon as the real situation unearthed before them.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal taking notice into repeated complaints put up by both of the parties for holding maltreatment with them, directed SDPO Khalid Rauf to dig deep into the matter, who found out such a misconduct into the inquiry and marked action against both of the retired and serving police officers.