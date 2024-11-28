SHO, female SI suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A station house officer (SHO) and female sub-inspector were suspended over misconduct and negligence.

According to a police spokesperson here Thursday, CPO Kamran Adil issued show-cause notices to SHO Khurrianwala police Musadaq Riaz and female SI Aqsa Younas.

The legal action was taken against both police officers over poor investigation in a murder case.