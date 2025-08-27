SHO Gandawa Awarded Excellence Certificate For Outstanding Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naseerabad Division Captain (R) Asim Khan specially appreciated the excellent performance of SHO City Gandawa, Zulfikar Ali Pindrani and gave him a certificate of excellent performance in the DIG office here Wednesday.
On this occasion, DIG Naseerabad Division Captain (R) Asim Khan said that Zulfiqar Ali Pandrani not only maintained the atmosphere of peace and order with his professional skills, honesty and courage but also played an exemplary role for the protection of life and property of the people.
He further said that such dutiful officers are the real capital of the police force, who become a beacon for others.
Meanwhile, the citizens also appreciated the services of SHO Zulfikar Ali Padrani and said that his hard work and people-friendly attitude is a strong link of trust between the police and the people in the area.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays tribute to distt admin, rescue team for saving 25 lives in Shakargarh12 seconds ago
-
CM calls for collective responsibility to protect lakes for future generations14 seconds ago
-
SHO Gandawa awarded excellence certificate for outstanding performance15 seconds ago
-
Red alert issued as Chenab, Sutlej face flood threat20 seconds ago
-
Engineer brigade, infantry, medical units deployed to carry out relief, rescue operation in flood af ..22 seconds ago
-
Riverbank resorts to be razed for flood risks: Musadik Malik vows no exceptions26 seconds ago
-
DC Tank pledges swift action on water shortage29 seconds ago
-
Tribunal dismisses appeal against Rana Sanaullah’s nomination, imposes Rs. 500,000 fine10 minutes ago
-
CM orders emergency measures for flood victims10 minutes ago
-
Boyun skiing resort to turn Swat into Pakistan’s adventure tourism capital10 minutes ago
-
Awais Shah chairs meeting to review Sindh Assembly Members’ salaries and allowances11 minutes ago
-
210,000 evacuated in flood rescue; no casualties reported: NDMA Chairman21 minutes ago