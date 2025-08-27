SHO Gandawa awarded excellence certificate for outstanding performance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naseerabad Division Captain (R) Asim Khan specially appreciated the excellent performance of SHO City Gandawa, Zulfikar Ali Pindrani and gave him a certificate of excellent performance in the DIG office here Wednesday.

On this occasion, DIG Naseerabad Division Captain (R) Asim Khan said that Zulfiqar Ali Pandrani not only maintained the atmosphere of peace and order with his professional skills, honesty and courage but also played an exemplary role for the protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that such dutiful officers are the real capital of the police force, who become a beacon for others.

Meanwhile, the citizens also appreciated the services of SHO Zulfikar Ali Padrani and said that his hard work and people-friendly attitude is a strong link of trust between the police and the people in the area.