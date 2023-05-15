UrduPoint.com

SHO Gulberg Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A local court of Peshawar on Monday while rejecting the physical remand of SHO Gulbarg Fawad Ali, has sent him on 14 days judicial remand to Peshawar Jail.

The SHO was arrested for his involvement in facilitating the former PTI MPA, Wajid Ullah to facilitate him in avoiding arrest and allegedly performing as the MPA's informer who was involved in inciting people to go for attacking and ransacking the public properties.

The SHO was also alleged for giving information to the former MPA regarding the situation. A case was registered against him at Gulberg police station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Hassan Ali.

The police authorities were also conducting investigation against two other police officers for not arresting the former PTI MPAs and MNAs for their involvement and provoking people to attack on government properties.

