Open Menu

SHO Gulberg Suspended Over Raiding On Girl's Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

SHO Gulberg suspended over raiding on girl's hostel

City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Usman Akram Gondal has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Gulberg over abuse of powers and conducting raid on a girl's hostel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Usman Akram Gondal has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Gulberg over abuse of powers and conducting raid on a girl's hostel.

According to details, Madam Saima Kanwal during a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club said that she was running a girl's hostel where SHO Gulberg police station Raja Ehsan conducted surprise raid late night on July 23, 2023 without any legal justification.

She also alleged that the SHO had no lady constable with him but he stormed into the girl's hostel with male constables and harassed and maltreated the females residing there.

She also leveled allegations that the police team forcibly put some girls into police van and detained them illegally. Later, the police released them after making their videos and taking their signatures on plain papers.

Taking serious notice of abuse of powers, the CPO Faisalabad suspended SHO Gulberg Raja Ehsan and directed SSP Operations to probe into the matter and submit its report within 24 hours. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, police spokesman Sub Inspector Junaid Ahmad said here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Male Van Gulberg July

Recent Stories

Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Cau ..

Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Caucasus - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Ministry Urges Israel to Find Nationwid ..

UK Foreign Ministry Urges Israel to Find Nationwide Consensus on Judicial Reform

2 minutes ago
 LESCO holds 45th general meeting for customers

LESCO holds 45th general meeting for customers

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over loss of life & prop ..

7 minutes ago
 Nagorno-Karabakh Facing Serious Humanitarian Crisi ..

Nagorno-Karabakh Facing Serious Humanitarian Crisis - Armenian Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for owning IT talent ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for owning IT talent through maximum financial, pr ..

7 minutes ago
 Ex-MPA, others acquitted in torture case

Ex-MPA, others acquitted in torture case

8 minutes ago
 FS, UN Special Coordinator on Afghanistan discuss ..

FS, UN Special Coordinator on Afghanistan discuss coherent global engagement

8 minutes ago
 Switzerland Lifts Restrictions on Blood Donations ..

Switzerland Lifts Restrictions on Blood Donations for Men Who Have Sex With Men

5 minutes ago
 Condemning Attacks on Reporters, Sponsoring Attack ..

Condemning Attacks on Reporters, Sponsoring Attackers at Same Time Wrong - Mosco ..

5 minutes ago
 China Insists Belt-and-Road Infrastructure Project ..

China Insists Belt-and-Road Infrastructure Project Benefits Italy as Rome Mulls ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan