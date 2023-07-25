(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Usman Akram Gondal has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Gulberg over abuse of powers and conducting raid on a girl's hostel.

According to details, Madam Saima Kanwal during a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club said that she was running a girl's hostel where SHO Gulberg police station Raja Ehsan conducted surprise raid late night on July 23, 2023 without any legal justification.

She also alleged that the SHO had no lady constable with him but he stormed into the girl's hostel with male constables and harassed and maltreated the females residing there.

She also leveled allegations that the police team forcibly put some girls into police van and detained them illegally. Later, the police released them after making their videos and taking their signatures on plain papers.

Taking serious notice of abuse of powers, the CPO Faisalabad suspended SHO Gulberg Raja Ehsan and directed SSP Operations to probe into the matter and submit its report within 24 hours. Further action would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, police spokesman Sub Inspector Junaid Ahmad said here on Tuesday.