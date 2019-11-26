SHO held after opening fire at son- in- law inside chamber of Judicial Magistrate

The Station House Officer of P.S Hussainabad, Hyderabad Muhammad Sharif Khoso was arrested after he had opened fire at his son -in- law inside the chamber of the civil judge and Judicial Magistrate No. VIII here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Station House Officer of P.S Hussainabad, Hyderabad Muhammad Sharif Khoso was arrested after he had opened fire at his son -in- law inside the chamber of the civil judge and Judicial Magistrate No. VIII here on Tuesday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio told the media that Ms. Anila daughter of SHO Hussainabad Sharif Khoso had filed divorce application in the court of Civil Judge where incident took place during pre trial hearing.

Accused SHO Hussainabad Muhammad Sharif Khoso has opened fire at his son -in- law Saboor Hussain Chandio inside the chamber of Judicial Magistrate as a result of which Chandio sustained injuries, SSP informed and added that after the incident, accused had been arrested along with a pistol while injured was shifted to civil hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Police have started investigation of the matter while case was not registered till the filling of the report.