SHO Holds 'Numbardars' Meeting In Shah Nikdur
Station House Officer Shah Nikdur Wasim Abbas Saturday held a meeting to review law and order situation in the villages during the holy month of Ramazan
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Station House Officer Shah Nikdur Wasim Abbas Saturday held a meeting to review law and order situation in the villages during the holy month of Ramazan. All 'Numbardars' [village heads] of the area were present in the meeting.
The SHO siad that 'Numbardara' system haD been upgraded by the government and 'Numbardars' would play a key role in maintaining peace across the village being a village head and has a vigilant eye on different issues.
He said that his doors were open for solving basic problems of villagers. The SHO also inquired the security situation in the villages during Ramadan.
Members of Shah Nikdur media group including Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Zubair, Hanif Kalyar and Muhammad Wasim were also present.
