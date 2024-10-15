SHO injured by suspects

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Station Police Officer (SHO), City Police Station Layyah, sustained injuries during a police encounter.

According to police sources, police raided the 5-Marla scheme for the arrest of two suspects involved in a theft case.

However, the armed suspects opened fire on the police party, in which SHO City Layyah Abdul Rauf was injured, while the accused managed to flee.

The injured police official was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Police are raiding to arrest the accused.