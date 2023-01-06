UrduPoint.com

SHO Injured In Firing In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SHO injured in firing in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :SHO Matni Police Station Imran-ud-din was injured on Friday in Peshawar's Matni Bazar by an unknown armed assailant.

According to a private media report, SHO of Matni police station Imran-ud-din was on duty along with another team to perform his duties in Matni Bazar during Friday prayers, when armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on them.

Police officials said that other police officers present at the spot arrested one of the assailants, while his other two accomplices managed to escape.

Police said the SHO was shot in the leg and his condition is out of danger, while the assailant has been arrested and shifted to Matni police station, and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Police Police Station Media

Recent Stories

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Colo ..

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Color Changing Glass and Advanced ..

7 minutes ago
 Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and ..

Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and in its own way!

13 minutes ago
 MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

37 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

45 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

1 hour ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.