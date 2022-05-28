SHO Inqilab Police Station suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Inqilab Police Station Irfan Khan on Saturday suspended due to lack of interest in inspector Sehar Gul Shaheed case and directed to report to Police Line immediately.

According to detail, CCPO Ijaz Khan took immediate action of suspending SHO Irfan Khan due to poor law and order situation in the area and lack of interest in inspector Shaheed Sehar Gul Khan case.

"There is no place in the Peshawar Police for the elements showing negligence,"CCPO said while talking to media men here. He said"Action will be taken against SHOs for lack of management skills, negligence in the patrol system.""Leaving the investigation of serious incidents to other institutions and units will not be tolerated," CCPO Ijaz Khan added.