SHO, IO Suspended Over Poor Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali suspended a station house officer (SHO) and Investigation Officer (IO) over poor investigation in different cases during his visit here on Friday.

The RPO visited different police stations of the district including Bara Meel, Haweli Koranga, Sara-e-Sadhu and Nawan Shehr to check record, cleanliness and performance of the police officials.

During his visit of Nawan Shehr police station, he suspended SHO Iqbal Shah and Investigation Officer Mazhar Nonari over poor investigation in different cases.

He also ordered officers to improve cleanliness at police stations and properly maintain record otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The regional police officer directed officers to cooperate with citizens in resolving their issues in order to restore public trust on the police department. He asked officers to improve community policing in the district.

