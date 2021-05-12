UrduPoint.com
SHO Jand Police Station Suspended For Illegal Confinement, Demanding Bribe

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

SHO Jand police station suspended for illegal confinement, demanding bribe

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :SHO Jand police station has been suspended for keeping two persons under illegal confinement and demanding Rs 2 lac as bribe.

Taking action on the orders of the Additional District Judge , DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdanim has ordered an inquiry against the suspended SHO Ahmed Khan Niazi .

It is worth mentioning here that Bibi Noor Fatima of Jand had informed the court that her husband Syed Shah Raza and her grand son Syed Salman Shah had been kept in illegal confinement by SHO Jand and was now demanding Rs 2 lac as bribe to release them.

The learned judge took action and summoned the SHO , who denied the allegations and stated that he had kept no one under illegal confinement but latter both person were recovered from the police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

