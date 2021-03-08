UrduPoint.com
SHO Killed In Ambush Near District Courts

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Imran Abbas was killed in an ambush near District Courts Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The SHO along with his family was traveling in a vehicle, who two motorcyclists, who were already in ambush near the District Courts, opened indiscriminate fire on him.

Hewas rushed to the Fauji Foundation Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Regional Police Officer RPO Imran Ahmed and City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas paid tribute to martyred police officer, who, they said, was a brave police officer and the culprits behind his killing would be brought to justice.They also condoled with family of police officer and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest departed soul in eternal peace.

