SHO, Lady Constable Suspended For Alleged Birthday Party At Police Station

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:22 PM

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

A video clip showing a man covering the camera installed inside the office of the Station House Officer has stormed into the social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) The station house officer (SHO) and lady sub-inspector of Lahore 's Faisal Town police station were suspected for celebrating a birthday party at the premises of the station and covering the CCTV camera to hide the party.

A video clip showing a man covering the camera went viral in whatsapp groups and on social media.

Taking notice of the situation, the DIG operations suspended the SHO and the lady police officer.

The reports suggested that the camera was covered for a cake-cutting ceremony at the office on the suspended SHO, Yasir Bashir's, directives.

The DIG suspended the SHO and lady cop Mehwish.

The police said that another matter pertaining to a police guest house worker being slapped by SHO Yasir had also surfaced recently. The Operations DIG has ordered thorough investigations into both cases, they added.

