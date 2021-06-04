UrduPoint.com
SHO Mamonkanjan Suspended Over Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:54 PM

SHO Mamonkanjan suspended over corruption

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Mamonkanjan police station on charge of corruption and abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Mamonkanjan police station on charge of corruption and abuse of powers.

Police spokesman said on Friday that RPO received complaints that SHO Mamonkanjan Naeem Ilmud Din Gujjar registered a bogus case to embezzle the property of a dacoity case.

Therefore, initial inquiry was conducted during which the allegations were proved against SHO Mamonkanjan.

Hence, the RPO suspended SHO Mamonkanjan Naeem Ilmud Din Gujjar and further investigation is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

