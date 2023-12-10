Open Menu

SHO Martyred In A Bomb Blast In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SHO martyred in a bomb blast in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Murad Jamot killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Sunday.

Police said a magnetic bomb was exploded on Jamot’s vehicle when he was going to office near the Sultan Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar area. According to Police, the nature of the explosion is a magnetic bomb and further investigation was under way. The wounded and deceased were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital Khuzdar.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has called for investigating the Khuzdar incident and submit the report of the incident.

The CM has strongly condemned the bomb attack on SHO of the CTD and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officer.

The attack on the security forces deployed for the protection of people is highly condemnable. He instructed that an immediate report should be submitted after investigating the incident. Ali Mardan ordered that involved elements should be arrested and brought to justice.

Caretaker Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyred police officer Murad Jamot, while expressing his sympathy to the bereaved family of the martyr and prayed for their patience.

