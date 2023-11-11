SHO martyred in terror attack in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A Station House Officer (SHO) was martyred while two other police personnel were injured in an attack on police in Kari Shah Noor area of Tank district on Saturday, according to initial reports.

According to reports, the Station House Officer of Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station Abdul Ali Khan was martyred, while constables Riaz and Akram sustained injuries in the terror attack.

Police conducted a raid upon receiving information about the presence of wanted criminals in the Karri Shah Noor area of Tank.

T

he police party rushed to the site to chase the criminals. Upon seeing the police team, the terrorists opened fire on them, resulting in the martyrdom of the police officer.

A heavy contingent of the police was deployed at the scene while the investigations have been initiated, police spokesman said.

The body of SHO Abdul Ali Khan and injured police personnel were rushed to the Tank hospital.