SHO Martyred, Three Terrorists Killed As In Attack On Police Van In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Additional Station House Officer (SHO) was martyred and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a mobile van here in Sub-Division Darazinda on Saturday, police said.

The police team was going to the police station when unidentified assailants targeted the police mobile van with hand grenades and fired at Morgah area of Darazinda.

The police team also retaliated the firing attack. In exchange for fire, Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani embraced martyred while three terrorists were also killed.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of martyred SHO to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site soon after the incident. The police also started a search operation in the area.

APP/akt

