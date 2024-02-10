SHO Martyred, Two Killed In Terrorist Attack On Police Van In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The additional station house officer (SHO) was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a mobile van here in Sub-Division Darazinda on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, the police team, belonging to Darazinda police station, was going to the police station when an unidentified assailant targeted the police mobile van in the Morgah area. The police team also retaliated for the firing attack.
In exchange for fire, Additional SHO Din Muhammad embraced martyrdom, while two terrorists were also killed.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of the martyred SHO to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), DI Khan.
A heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site soon after the incident.
