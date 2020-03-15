SHO, Muharrar suspended over poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhary suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and Muharrar of City Jaranwala police station over negligence and poor performance.

The CPO during a meeting checked performance and found the City Jaranwala police failed in controlling street crimes in the area.

Taking serious notice, the CPO suspended SHO City Jaranwala Yousuf Shehzad Sipra and Muharrar Rana Anwar Iqbal. They were directed to report to the Police Lines.