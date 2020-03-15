UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO, Muharrar Suspended Over Poor Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

SHO, Muharrar suspended over poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhary suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and Muharrar of City Jaranwala police station over negligence and poor performance.

The CPO during a meeting checked performance and found the City Jaranwala police failed in controlling street crimes in the area.

Taking serious notice, the CPO suspended SHO City Jaranwala Yousuf Shehzad Sipra and Muharrar Rana Anwar Iqbal. They were directed to report to the Police Lines.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Poor Police Station Jaranwala

Recent Stories

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

1 hour ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

1 hour ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

In second e-briefing, MoFAIC updates ambassadors, ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi heads Zayed University Council meet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.