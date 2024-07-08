Open Menu

SHO Of PS Jamshoro Rounded Up For Collusion In Arrested car Lifter's Escape

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:23 PM

The district police arrested SHO Jamshoro police station Abdul Raheem Gopang and police station's Munshi Gulab Khoso under charges of conniving in the escape of a car lifter rounded up by Rapid Response Force (RRF)

Both the cops were also nominated in an FIR registered on the state's complaint by ASI Ali Bux Chandio on Monday.

A police official informed that the action was taken after Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the alleged collusion by Gopang and Khoso, who allegedly took bribes from the car lifter to let him escape.

According to the FIR, a vehicle bearing registration number AQZ-038 was stolen from Karachi recently.

The complainant added that the police caught the car along with the driver, later identified as the car lifter Fida Hussain Khoso, on the toll plaza of M9 Motorway which connected Karachi with Jamshoro and Hyderabad.

Chandio stated that the RRF handed over the apprehended suspect as well as the impounded car to SHO Gopang.

He added that after the handover the RRF cops returned to the police station and to their utter dismay they could not find the suspect in the police station though the car remained in the SHO's custody.

A police source told that though the cops had been arrested and booked in the case, they had not been put in the lock-up and instead they were allowed to sit in an air conditioned room.

