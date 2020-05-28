SHO Ratta Amral tested positive for coronavirus

Station House Officer (SHO) Ratta Amral Police Station, Mirza Shakeel Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Ratta Amral Police Station, Mirza Shakeel Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the SHO has been sent to home quarantine and the authorities concerned have also decided to test his co-workers.

Moreover, the precinct has also been sprayed with disinfectants.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younus said that they will take care of the health of their officers. In this regard, he directed the health authorities to provide the SHO with the best possible care.