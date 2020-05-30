SHO Saddar Beroni tested positive for COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Beroni Police Station has been tested positive for coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Beroni Police Station has been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Anwar ul Haq has been quarantined at his home following the positive reports of COVID-19.

Other officials of concerned Police station are also being tested for COVID-19 tests, the spokesman said.

In a statement, City Police Officer (CPO), DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said police has been playing frontline force role against Coronavirus pandemic as police personnel have been assigned special responsibilities and duties in wake of Coronavirus lockdown at special pickets and at quarantine centres.

Police would not deviate to lay any sacrifice in the line of duty to ensure law and order in the city and suburbs, CPO added.

