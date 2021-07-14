SHO Samanabad suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The regional police officer (RPO) on Wednesday suspended a station house officer (SHO) Samanabad police station over negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers

A police spokesman said that RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja received complaints that SHO Samanabad Junaid Nazir Gujjar was involved in abusing powers and delinquency.

To which, the RPO suspended Junaid Nazir and directed SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal to probeinto the matter.