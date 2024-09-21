Open Menu

SHO Sangjani Jailed For Unlawful Detention Of Citizens Without Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

SHO Sangjani jailed for unlawful detention of citizens without charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested Station House Officer (SHO) Asim Ali Zaidi of Sangjani police station on Saturday for illegally detaining two citizens without filing any case against them.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Asim Zaidi had unlawfully detained two Kashmiri citizens, Shahbaz Sharif and Muhammad Saeed, at the Sangjani police station.

He said that the SHO kept the individuals in custody for 19 days without filing any charges. According to the FIR (First Information Report), a case has been registered against SHO Asim Zaidi under Section 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to wrongful confinement, and C-155 of the Police Order, following a report by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarnol Circle Ansar Ahmed.

The police spokesperson emphasized that the ICT Police strictly adheres to a system of self-accountability.He said following his arrest, the SHO was presented in court, where the police requested his judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem approved the request and ordered that the accused SHO Asim Ali Zaidi be sent to jail on judicial remand, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Police Police Station Jail Circle FIR Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

5 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

5 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

7 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

20 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

20 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

20 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan