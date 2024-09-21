SHO Sangjani jailed for unlawful detention of citizens without charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested Station House Officer (SHO) Asim Ali Zaidi of Sangjani police station on Saturday for illegally detaining two citizens without filing any case against them.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Asim Zaidi had unlawfully detained two Kashmiri citizens, Shahbaz Sharif and Muhammad Saeed, at the Sangjani police station.

He said that the SHO kept the individuals in custody for 19 days without filing any charges. According to the FIR (First Information Report), a case has been registered against SHO Asim Zaidi under Section 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to wrongful confinement, and C-155 of the Police Order, following a report by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarnol Circle Ansar Ahmed.

The police spokesperson emphasized that the ICT Police strictly adheres to a system of self-accountability.He said following his arrest, the SHO was presented in court, where the police requested his judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem approved the request and ordered that the accused SHO Asim Ali Zaidi be sent to jail on judicial remand, he added.