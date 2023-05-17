UrduPoint.com

SHO Seeks Locals' Cooperation For Crime Prevention

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023

SHO seeks locals' cooperation for crime prevention

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) Gomal police station Asghar Wazir Wednesday urged the locals to cooperate with police by keeping an eye on their surroundings for crime prevention.

The newly appointed SHO in a meeting with the area notables appealed that crime should be reported immediately for prompt action.

"The name of the informer would be kept confidential," he said.

No person was above the law, said the SHO and warned residents of strict action against criminal activities.

The participants expressed their commitment to extend all possible cooperation to police in establishing peace by abiding by the law.

