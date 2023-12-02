Open Menu

SHO Seeks People Help To Control Crime

Published December 02, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Shah Nikdur Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Naqi said that role of educational institutions is vital in building a healthy society.

He was addressing a ceremony at a private school. He said that he was working on a war footing to eradicate crime and was going to educational institutions to create the sense of responsibility among children.

He said that people should cooperate with police to control crime.

