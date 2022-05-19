UrduPoint.com

SHO Shahpur Martyred

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 01:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants on Thursday morning shot dead Shakil Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur, in the vicinity of Chamkani area, Police Control informed.

SHO Shakil Khan was on way to the police station from his house when unknown assailants, onboard a white color car, started indiscriminate firing on him near Motorway by-pass in the limits of Chamkani police station.

SHO Shakil Khan, who was driving his car, died on the spot while the assailants managed to flee the area.

CCPO Peshawar Ejaz Khan in his brief talk with the reporters said, the martyred SHO was alone when attacked and the assailants were following him right from his residence. He said fired bullets of Kalashnikov have been recovered from the scene of the incident. The CCPO categorically said that perpetrators involved in this heinous crime would be arrested as soon as possible.

