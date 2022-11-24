SHO Shahpur urges people not to arrange dance parties in weddings

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Station House Officer (SHO), Shahpur, Abdul Aali has urged upon the people of his area not to invite transgender or female dancers for celebrations in wedding ceremonies as it sometimes leads to fights and conflicts, particularly among the youth.

In this regard, the SHO held a meeting with the elders of Shahpur and asked them to avoid arranging dance parties in marriage ceremonies so that chances of untoward incidents could be averted.

The SHO told the elders that most often fights and conflicts occur during the dance parties of weddings that sometimes lead to violent fights, injuries, and even deaths among people.

These conflicts, he said also result in rivalries, claiming the lives of people.

Moreover, he said, people, especially the youth use drugs and alcohol during the dance parties which leads to disruption in the peaceful atmosphere of the area and sheds a bad impact on the minds of other youth. He said our religion islam also prohibits us from arranging such activity that affects the minds of youth, especially the children.

He said there were so many incidents of transgenders being beaten and tortured during such dance parties. He urged upon the area elders to spread this message and persuade their people to avoid inviting transgenders and dancers to wedding ceremonies.