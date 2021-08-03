UrduPoint.com

SHO Spinwam Shot Dead

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

SHO Spinwam shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Station House Officer (SHO), of Spinwam police station was shot dead by unknown assailants at Mir Ali crossing in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

Area police informed SHO Shafiq was at Mir Ali Chowk when unknown assailants riding a motorbike shot him to death.

SHO Shafiq was deputed at Spinwam for the last one month after being transferred from Dakhail police station.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigations.

