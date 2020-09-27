SHO suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Batala Colony police for a delay in registration of a case.

A police spokesman said Sunday that RPO received a complaint about SHO Inspector Waheed Shahid for abusing powers and not registering case of a crime incident without any legal reason.

After conducting initial investigation, RPO suspended the SHO and issued him show cause notice.