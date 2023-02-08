SHO suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar police station over poor performance and directed him to report to Police Line with immediate effects.

Police said here on Wednesday that during a meeting, the CPO found performance of SHO Saddar police station Sub Inspector (SI) Sarfraz Aulakh unsatisfactory.The CPO suspended him and directed him to immediately report to Police Lines. Further action against him was under progress.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan transferred security incharge Inspector Abdul Khaliq to Police Lines and appointed Incharge IT Sub Inspector Khurram Shehzad as Security Incharge RPO Office, spokesman added.