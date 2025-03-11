SHO suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Jaranwala SP Zia-ul-Haq has suspended two police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station over corruption and abuse of power.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the SP had received complaints that SHO Lundianwala Sub Inspector (SI) Haq Nawaz and Constable Abdur Rauf were involved in abuse of powers, misconduct and corruption.

Therefore, the SP suspended both police officials while a departmental action against them is under progress, he added.