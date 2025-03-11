SHO Suspended
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Jaranwala SP Zia-ul-Haq has suspended two police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) Lundianwala police station over corruption and abuse of power.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the SP had received complaints that SHO Lundianwala Sub Inspector (SI) Haq Nawaz and Constable Abdur Rauf were involved in abuse of powers, misconduct and corruption.
Therefore, the SP suspended both police officials while a departmental action against them is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women’s education vital for progress: Fakhar Imam2 minutes ago
-
Two held with drugs, liquor3 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake robbery call3 minutes ago
-
Father and son killed, another injured in Mardan firing12 minutes ago
-
SBBU organizes awareness programme for new students12 minutes ago
-
FJWU organize seminar on 'Inclusive Empowerment of women with disabilities'12 minutes ago
-
PM's Youth Program,Zalmai Foundation unite to unlock youth potential12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews distribution of pay orders under Ramzan package13 minutes ago
-
Three held for power pilferage13 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for gambling13 minutes ago
-
Organic delights: KP's Iftar parties move towards healthier feasts22 minutes ago