SHO Suspended, 3 Booked After 2 Criminals Escape From Lock-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

SHO suspended, 3 booked after 2 criminals escape from lock-up

A station House Officer (SHO) was suspended while other three police officials were booked after two criminals managed to escape from the police lock-up from City Sadiqabad police station here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A station House Officer (SHO) was suspended while other three police officials were booked after two criminals managed to escape from the police lock-up from City Sadiqabad police station here on Friday.

Taking action on the incident, the Additional Inspector General of police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan, suspended the SHO Naveed Nawaz Walha over negligence while FIR has also been registered against three police officials of the police station. The Additional IGP also directed District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia to arrest the criminals as early as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that two criminals including Sheraz who was in police custody on physical remand in a theft case and Nadeem was arrested on last Thursday night were managed to escape from police lock-up.

The DPO Rahim Yar Khan has designated SP Catp (retd) Dost Muhammad as inquiry officer and directed him to complete the inquiry report at the earliest. The DPO said in a statement that strict action would be taken against the involved police officials over negligence and added that raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals.

